Portland staple Pix Patisserie closing after 25 years

Pix Patisserie.
Pix Patisserie.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 9:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – It’s a fond farewell to a Portland institution, Pix Patisserie on East Burnside is closing down in August.

“I am going to step away and get some r and r and travel,” says owner Cheryl Wakerhauser. “I miss travel. I miss traveling so much.”

Wakerhauser started Pix Patisserie 25 years ago at the Portland Farmer’s Market. She says she will always have wonderful memories of Pix but it’s time to move on.

“Please do come out if you want to support us the rest of the summer... from noon to nine,” says Wakerhauser.

