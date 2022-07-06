Road rage incident leads to firearm-related arrest in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says an incidence of road rage led to firearm-related arrests Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 3:15 p.m. to reports of menacing with a firearm in the 3500 block of Yaquina Bay Rd near Newport. The vehicle involved was then stopped near the intersection of East Olive and Northeast Fogarty Streets in Newport.

The LCSO says 36-year-old Eddyville resident Clint Richard Corwin passed the caller unlawfully and was driving aggressively. Corwin then pulled off the road before revealing a gun and pointing it toward the caller.

Corwin was taken into custody and charged with menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person. He was booked into Lincoln County Jail.

Corwin’s passenger, Melody Lorraine Lanier, 36, also of Eddyville, was issued a citation for unlawful possession of a firearm.

