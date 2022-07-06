Sheriff: UPS driver caught on camera breaking into Skamania County home

SKAMANIA COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A delivery driver with UPS is accused of breaking into a home and attempting to break into another in Skamania County.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by a homeowner off of Mabee Mines Road on Saturday, just before 10:30 p.m.. The homeowner reported a UPS driver had illegally entered their home while they were sleeping.

Surveillance video shows the driver enter the back door first, then go to the front door, enter the home, and begin walking down a hallway, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was then confronted by the homeowner’s daughter. He left the package and exited the home.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office received a similar report from a homeowner on Wantland Road, a short distance from Mabee Mines Road. The homeowner reported the driver attempted to enter the home but was not able to get inside.

The UPS Security Officer and the UPS Depot in Portland was able to help the sheriff’s office identify the driver as 26-year-old Aiden M. Fetters, of Vancouver. The sheriff’s office said Fetters was employed as a part-time, fill in driver.

Fetters was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Skamania County Jail on charges of residential burglary, first-degree trespassing, and third-degree theft.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.