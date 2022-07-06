St. Helens family displaced after fireworks burn home, officials speculate

ST. HELENS Ore. (KPTV) - St. Helens authorities suspect fireworks were to blame for a house fire late Monday night that displaced a family.

“Following the fireworks event that St. Helens put on last night we had a structure fire at about ten minutes till 11 that we believe was caused by fireworks,” said Eric Smythe, Deputy Fire Chief with Columbia River Fire & Rescue.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the top floor, but it took several hours to put out. Three people inside the home were able to make it out safely with two dogs. Firefighters rescued another dog inside the home, but say a parakeet is unaccounted for at this time. Smythe says a neighbor hurt their hand after breaking a window trying to help people get out.

Neighbors and local contractors spent Tuesday placing tarps on the roof and temporarily patching up the home.

While the fire is still under investigation, officials suspect fireworks were the cause.

St. Helens Police, Scappoose Fire and Columbia River PUD assisted on scene.

Smythe says Columbia River Fire & Rescue was called out to several fires last night.

“We did have another few [fires] caused by folks storing the expert fireworks in a small trailer behind their tractor,” said Smythe. “Caught fire and caught the tractor on fire and caused some damage to their personal vehicle.”

Smythe advises against using leftover fireworks following these incidents.

“We would ask folks not to do it,” said Smythe. “Obviously we are having some rain today but the fact is we are in summer. We do have dead material that died over winter that is dry and it will cause a fire if the material is hot enough and fireworks are incredibly hot when they go off. Unfortunately, we did have some fires last night, so we ask people to refrain from using them if possible.”

A friend started a GoFundMe for the family, which raised the $15,000 goal in less than five hours.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.