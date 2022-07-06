Suspect charged in SE Portland Fourth of July hostage situation

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A 58-year-old man has been charged following a hostage situation Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

East Precinct officers first responded around noon Monday to the 3800 block of 105th Avenue for a welfare check. After arriving, officers gained information leading them to believe an ongoing hostage situation was taking place.

Officers began consulting with the Special Emergency Reaction Team, as well as the Crisis Negotiation Team, who remained on the scene until the suspect surrendered to police shortly before 4:30 p.m.

On Wednesday PPB announced the suspect, 58-year-old Portland resident Billy Waits, has been charged with first-degree kidnapping – domestic violence, coercion – domestic violence, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault – domestic violence, menacing – three counts of domestic violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

No further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.