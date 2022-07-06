Vancouver man falls to death while climbing in central Washington
Published: Jul. 6, 2022
LEAVENWORTH Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Washington man fell to his death in central Washington during a climbing trip on the Fourth of July, according to authorities.
The 44-year-old man was climbing on the Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth when he fell about 100-feet, said the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.
His climbing partner flagged down a Forest Service officer in the area to report the accident.
The woman told recovery crews that they were climbing on the Buttress when a heavy rain storm moved in and as they were making their way down she heard a noise and saw him fall.
No other details were released pending notification of the man’s family.
