Vancouver man falls to death while climbing in central Washington

Icicle Buttress is a popular climbing area in central Washington, east of the Seattle metro area.
Icicle Buttress is a popular climbing area in central Washington, east of the Seattle metro area.(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Washington man fell to his death in central Washington during a climbing trip on the Fourth of July, according to authorities.

The 44-year-old man was climbing on the Icicle Buttress south of Leavenworth when he fell about 100-feet, said the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office in a statement.

His climbing partner flagged down a Forest Service officer in the area to report the accident.

The woman told recovery crews that they were climbing on the Buttress when a heavy rain storm moved in and as they were making their way down she heard a noise and saw him fall.

No other details were released pending notification of the man’s family.

