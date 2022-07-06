Willowcreek wildfire in eastern Oregon 90% contained

VALE Ore. (KPTV) - The Willowcreek wildfire burning in far eastern Oregon was 90% contained as of Tuesday evening, according to officials.

The Northwest Coordination Center announced, that wildland firefighters were making great progress on the wildfire 12 miles north of Vale, Oregon.

The fire was 40,274 acres and 90 percent contained.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, 54 fires have burned 2,692,500 acres in 10 states this year.

