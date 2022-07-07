14K marijuana plants seized in Josephine County, 2 arrested

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of marijuana plants were seized from two properties in Wolf Creek this week and two people were arrested in connection with the illegal grow operation, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a property in the 1300 block of Frontage Road and at another in the 80 block of Speaker Road.

During the search, detectives found about 14,000 marijuana plants inside multiple greenhouses and indoor grow facilities. The sheriff’s office said detectives also found about 7,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

Processed marijuana found in Wolf Creek (Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

Two people, identified by the sheriff’s office as 58-year-old Chen Fengzhi and 41-year-old Liang Shao, were arrested and booked into the Josephine County Jail for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana.

The sheriff’s office said Code Enforcement found multiple violations including electrical and solid waste issues and misappropriation of water by taking it from a creek.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Indoor plants found in Wolf Creek and above view of one of the properties (Josephine County Sheriff's Office)

