Art exhibit in downtown Portland shows impact of gun violence

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland-based national community art initiative is showing the impact of gun violence through their Soul Box Project.

An exhibit is on display right now in Old Town at the Historic Overland Building. In a window display, people will be able to see 40,000 individual boxes that represent someone in the country who has been killed or injured by gunfire in the first six months of this year alone.

The month-long exhibit aims to engage the Old Town community that has been affected by a steep rise in gun violence over the past two years.

“This also represents all the people who are concerned - not only the victims - but the people who are concerned about the victims. So you will see messages on here and some of them are angry, some are calling for hope and love,” said Leslie Lee, founder and director of Soul Box Project.

This is the first Portland exhibition by the Soul Box Project since 200,000 soul boxes were installed on the National Mall last fall.

