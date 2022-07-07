DRYING OUT & TURNING WARMER

Good morning! Our skies are turning mostly cloudy (again), and a few spotty showers will be possible today. The vast majority of the region is expected to stay dry though, and the drying trend will continue into Friday. Clouds will be stubborn to clear out this afternoon, but we should catch some decent sunbreaks. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. Clouds will clear out closer to lunchtime on Friday, so temperatures should rebound back into the low 80s.

An upper level low pressure system responsible for our cooler, wet weather will depart the region, leaving us under “zonal flow” and nice weekend conditions. Saturday and Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures. Each afternoon will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

High pressure still looks poised to amplify over the region early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be our hot days, with highs reaching the low to mid 90s. The warm up will be short-lived though. High pressure shifts east of our region by Wednesday, giving way to more clouds and highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

