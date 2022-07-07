Kelso police investigating after body found under ‘suspicious circumstances’

KELSO Wash. (KPTV) – A suspicious death investigation is underway after the body of a middle-aged man was found in Kelso.

The Kelso Police Department said Thursday the body was found in a wooded area in the 400 block of N 1st Avenue.

Investigators said because of the location, injuries, and condition of the body, necessary precautions are being taken to determine the cause of death.

The identity has not yet been revealed by officers while the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information they believe may be associated with this discovery is asked to contact Detectives Slaven or Christianson at 360-423-1270.

