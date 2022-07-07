Morning Clouds Turns to Sunshine Friday

We sure got a beautiful afternoon today! Through the night we will continue to see mainly partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow morning expect to start the day with more clouds and some sunbreaks. Those clouds will gradually decrease through about lunchtime, and we will see a mainly sunny afternoon! Highs tomorrow should reach right around 80°.

Beyond tomorrow we will see mainly sunny days for the rest of the forecast. This weekend we will see a few clouds at times and Sunday expect to see some high clouds. Highs both of these days will likely be in the low 80s.

Then as high pressure strengthens, we get some hot days Monday and Tuesday. Expect totally sunny skies and high temperatures are likely to reach the low 90s. Temperatures cool back to the mid to low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday, but we will continue to see mainly sunny skies.

