Oregon Health: 1 confirmed case of monkeypox, 5 probable cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As of Thursday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that there was one confirmed case of monkeypox in the state and five more probable cases.

During a Zoom briefing, OHA officials said all six of the instances that were documented in Oregon involved men.

On June 16 in Multnomah County, the first case was reported and has since been confirmed. Five additional suspected cases have been found since then, three of which were reported on Wednesday in the counties of Lane and Washington.

State health officials are collaborating with federal partners to obtain more monkeypox vaccine doses. Currently the state has about 193 doses available.

