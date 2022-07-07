Portland nonprofit holds ‘DIY Cooling Workshop.'

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Summer is here and while temperatures have been mild, things can always heat back up at any moment.

To make sure everyone stays safe, two local nonprofits are holding a cooling workshop.

Community Energy Project and Energy Trust of Oregon hosted the free workshop today where people learned some ways to keep themselves and their homes cool.

Some of the tips included replacing the air filter in HVAC systems, making sire ceiling fans turn counterclockwise and using window shades wisely.

People who came out to the workshop also received free cooling kits including a box fan.

