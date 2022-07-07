Portland teen competing for national chess championship.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland teen, Zoey Tang, is about to do battle at the highest levels of a national competition. She’ll be putting her training of skill and intelligence to the test in the U.S. Girls’ Junior Chess Championship.

Tang is one of just 10 girls across the nation invited to play in one of the biggest tournaments in the country. And she’s only 14 years old.

“I knew based on previous years ratings I might have a chance but it was still really nice when I got the invitation,” says Tang.

The tournament will be held at the Saint Louis Chess Club. Tang is no stranger to winning -- she earned the title of Woman FIDE Master and National Master. She also tied for first in the National Women’s Open and a runner-up in The Susan Polgar Invitational. But the U.S. Championship will be her biggest challenge yet.

“I’m trying to work on it, in particular, my openings because the benefit of this type of tournament is that you can look at your opponent’s games ahead of time, and then you can see how they play, what they play in the beginning,” says Tang.

It all started she was 8 years old, learning in the library with a friend. Then a tutor helped her improve her game.

But Tang says it’s not always about just winning. She learned at a young age that win or lose, there’s always something to learn from the game, like social skills and problem-solving. And she hopes to inspire others.

“It’s important to not give up. If you like something, if there are obstacles along the way, just don’t give up. Keep persisting and that’s how you’ll make it to the top.”

A $20,000 prize is up for grabs and Tang says if she wins, she’ll use some of it for college. But she’s also hoping to do a little more for her community in Portland. She’s already started a nonprofit called Puddle Town Chess.

“We’re basically a program that aims to bring chess to more people in the community. Right now, we just started, but I’m hoping it can expand,” says Tang.

When she’s not competing, she’s just your average 14-year-old who likes to play the piano, tennis, garden and read.

Tang says her ultimate goal is to become FIDE Master and qualify for The Women’s U.S. Championships.

You can watch Tang’s tournament here and visit her nonprofit here.

