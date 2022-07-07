Program offering kids free lunch across 13 Clark County locations

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Free lunch is being served at 13 locations throughout Clark County this summer. An organization called Share is running the program designed to make sure kids who receive free and reduced lunch at school have a place to go for a nutritious meal during the summer months.

The Vancouver Library will serve as one of the 13 locations where lunch is served. Anyone 18 years old or younger is invited to come by between the hours of noon and 1 p.m. That’s when lunch is served Monday through Friday. There’s no registration required and everyone is welcome.

The free meals are prepared by volunteers at St. Joseph Catholic Church each weekday morning. The volunteers help SHARE make the meals and then deliver them to the 13 locations where the meals will be served. Indra Burcella is retired and says volunteering to help prepare the lunches has been a joy for her. She encourages others to volunteer as well.

For a complete list of locations where a free summer lunch will be available, click here.

