Rose City Vintage Market returns to Portland Expo

Rose City Vintage Market is taking over the Portland Expo for a second time this Friday and Saturday!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Rose City Vintage Market is taking over the Portland Expo for a second time this Friday and Saturday!

Along with unbelievable finds, shoppers will also be able to enjoy food and drinks at this family-friendly event. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with two people behind the market to learn more about what to expect.

Get your tickets to the show here.

