Timbers’ Chara Brothers join Cirque Du Soleil on stage

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Alegría By Cirque Du Soleil is on tour in Portland and they had some very special guests on Wednesday to prep for their show.

The Chara Brothers are used to the field so to be on stage was something completely new for them. Diego and Yimmi Chara and their families love the circus and because they’re in town, they figured, why not get a little taste of what it’s like to be in the show.

To start, they did some stretching, and then they were off to the trampoline. They started with an ‘image’ the artists use in their show called the ‘Heart Jump.’ Jonathan Meehan, an artist, says it can be complicated to keep it synchronized.

“We also did an image called ‘Game Start’ and ‘Minnie Over’ where we do flips over top artists in the show. In this case, over top of the players which was really cool to do,” says Meehan.

“It was, for me, a little bit scary. But it was a great experience to know a little bit more about what happens backstage,” says Timbers midfielder Diego Chara.

Diego and Yimmi don’t plan on joining the circus anytime soon, but it was important to follow the rules to prevent injuries. But when it comes to competition, someone must take the cake. Diego says he believes he caught onto the training a lot better than his younger brother. But today, he’ll let Yimmi take the cake.

“Yimmi is more competitive which means he wants to always win, but I think I can give that to him.”

Don’t worry -- neither of them got hurt, so they will be good to go on Saturday when they play Seattle.

