Washington State Route 14 closes right lane after oversize load hits overpass

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:49 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A truck with an oversize load hit an overpass on Leiser Road as it was traveling eastbound on Washington State Route 14 Thursday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said no one was injured but three or four cars were damaged by falling concrete debris.

As of 1:30 p.m., the right lane of SR 14 is closed. WSDOT said to expect delays or use alternative routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

