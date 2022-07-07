Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was hospitalized after a shooting in northeast Portland late Wednesday night.

Just before 11:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived and found a woman dead. Her name has not been released at this time.

Police said a man who had also been shot was located nearby. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before officers arrived, and no arrests have been made.

The Homicide Unit will be leading the investigation. East Burnside will be closed to all traffic between Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast 150th Avenue during the investigation.

TriMet said MAX Blue Line service will be disrupted near Northeast 148th due to the police activity. Shuttle buses will serve between the Gateway/NE 99th Avenue Transit Center and Cleveland Avenue.

MAX Blue Line service disrupted near E 148th Ave due to police activity. Shuttle buses will serve stations between Gateway/NE 99th Ave Transit Center and Cleveland Ave. Expect delays. — TriMet Service Alerts (@trimetalerts) July 7, 2022

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256, or Detective Ryan Foote Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

