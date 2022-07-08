DRY & WARM THROUGH THE WEEKEND, HOT EARLY NEXT WEEK

Good morning! The weather system that brought us mild temperatures and scattered showers over the past few days is pushing northeastward into Canada. This will result in drier days ahead, along with warm and sunnier afternoons. However, the system is still close enough to be influencing an onshore flow, so the marine layer will be present this morning. Expect to see a gradual clearing of our skies like yesterday with high temperatures topping out near 80 degrees. Onshore flow will weaken Saturday and Sunday, leading to more sunshine. Temperatures shouldn’t warm up too much though. Expect highs in the low to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

High pressure will build over the West Coast early next week, but shouldn’t park itself for too long. It looks like we’ll have a brief offshore wind Monday, which will aid in warming conditions up west of the Cascades. Our western valleys will climb into the mid 90s Monday, and the low to mid 90s Tuesday. The wind should turn back onshore during the back half of Tuesday, bringing an end to the mini heat wave.

Our weather will be more comfortable mid to late week, but still on the warm side of things. Highs will range between the low to mid 80s Wednesday & Thursday.

There’s no sign of significant rain over the next 7-10 days. Enjoy the dry weather!

