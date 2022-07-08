Advertisement

Milwaukie teen missing; believed to be in danger

Kaylee Herndon.
Kaylee Herndon.(Oregon Dept. of Human Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 4:21 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl missing from Milwaukie, believed to be in danger.

Kaylee Herndon, 16, was last seen in Milwaukie on July 5. The Child Welfare Division suspects Herndon is at risk. No further details were provided regarding the danger.

ODHS describes Herndon as 5′5″ tall, 130 lbs. with dyed red and orange hair. Herndon has an “X” tattoo under her left eye and a spider tattoo above her right knee.

Anyone who comes into contact with Herndon is asked to contact 911, local law enforcement or the Oregon Child Abuse Hotline at 1-855-503-SAFE (7233) if they believe they see her.

