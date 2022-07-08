More Sunshine & Comfortable Temps This Weekend

We ended up with another beautiful, sunny day after some morning clouds. From here on out we can expect mostly sunny skies for the rest of our 7-day forecast.

Tomorrow and Sunday we will see some clouds at times, but the majority of both days will be in the sunshine. We will also see highs both days in the low 80s. High pressure builds and strengthens heading into early next week, this will lead to two hot days Monday and Tuesday. We expect highs to top out in the low to mid 90s both days. We also likely won’t be seeing clouds until potentially Tuesday night.

We could see some morning clouds again Wednesday, and temperatures will be significantly cooler. Highs will likely reach the low 80s again. The rest of the week should see sunny days and highs warming into the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.