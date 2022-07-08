New Montavilla farmer’s market offers midweek way to shop local
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:53 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – People in the Montavilla neighborhood of Southeast Portland have a new opportunity to shop fresh and local.
A weekday farmer’s market called “Thursdays on The Plaza” kicked off today at Southeast 79th and Stark Street.
It features a handful of farm and food vendors, a beer garden and live music.
Organizers say this is a great chance for people who can’t make it to the market on Sundays and to re-stock midweek.
The Thursday market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and will last weekly through Sept. 29.
