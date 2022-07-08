New Montavilla farmer’s market offers midweek way to shop local.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – People in the Montavilla neighborhood of Southeast Portland have a new opportunity to shop fresh and local.

A weekday farmer’s market called “Thursdays on The Plaza” kicked off today at Southeast 79th and Stark Street.

It features a handful of farm and food vendors, a beer garden and live music.

Organizers say this is a great chance for people who can’t make it to the market on Sundays and to re-stock midweek.

The Thursday market runs from 4 to 7 p.m. and will last weekly through Sept. 29.

