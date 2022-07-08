Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run near St. Vincent Medical Center

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a hit-and-run seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday evening.

WCSO announced shortly before 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit in front of St. Vincent’s hospital and the driver had fled the scene.

SW Barnes Rd. in front of St. Vincent’s hospital is closed in both directions for a felony hit-and-run investigation. Road will likely be closed for the next few hours. Please use alternative route. #pdxtraffic #pdxalerts pic.twitter.com/U8YqJuGcEu — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) July 8, 2022

The area of SW Barnes Road around St. Vincent’s hospital is expected to be closed for the next few hours, WCSO said.

No further information has been released at this time.

