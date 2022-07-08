Advertisement

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run near St. Vincent Medical Center

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:16 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a hit-and-run seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday evening.

WCSO announced shortly before 8 p.m. the pedestrian was hit in front of St. Vincent’s hospital and the driver had fled the scene.

The area of SW Barnes Road around St. Vincent’s hospital is expected to be closed for the next few hours, WCSO said.

No further information has been released at this time.

