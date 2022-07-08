Portland police releases annual report showing crime increase from 2020 to 2021

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From 2020 to 2021, Portland saw an increase in crime from shootings to car thefts, and Portlanders aren’t surprised by the numbers.

“Absolutely not. No. Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Matthew Peterson said.

“I also see what’s going on downtown and around town. It’s very apparent,” Heather Allen said.

The Portland Police Bureau released their annual report detailing just how much these crimes have spiked.

A major point in the report includes a record number of car thefts in 2021, with 9,216 reports - up 40% over 2020.

“I’ve had a friend have his car stolen twice at a minimum,” Allen said.

Car parts were also being stolen more last year, with 4,881 reports to PPB. They said 55% of those were stolen catalytic converters.

2021 also saw an increasing number of homicides, at 89 for the year. A majority of those were a result of shootings in the city, which were also up from 2020.

Police said they saw 1,319 shootings, and 334 of them resulted in someone getting hurt or killed.

Peterson said he doesn’t think police can prevent these from happening.

“I think it’s one of those things -- the city has to just cycle through it. Maybe increase services so they don’t have to do crime,” Peterson said.

PPB said there were challenges they faced last year, like low staffing. Their report said anywhere from 45 to 60 officers patrolled Portland on any given shift, which Allen said she sympathizes with.

“I don’t know that they have the same image, potentially, that they previously did and I’m sure that makes it hard to want to be a police officer in Portland. I know people have also said they’ll call the police, and they don’t show up because they’re short-staffed. It’s a tough place to be,” she said.

The Portland Police Bureau is going to hold virtual meetings with the public to talk about these statistics, and the first one, focusing on the East Precinct, is next Wednesday. You can find a link on their website.

To read the full report, click here.

