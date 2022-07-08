Report: Lillard receives 2-year, $122 million contract extension

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Trail Blazers have reportedly signed a two-year contract extension with Damian Lillard. The new contract will make Lillard one of the highest earners in the history of the NBA.

The news broke Friday with ESPN reporting the details of the contract extension. Lillard’s new extension deal is worth $122 million, with an option for the 2026-27 season.

The new deal will give Lillard an additional $270 million on top of his current NBA contract, estimated worth a total of $451 million.

A point guard, Lillard has been with the Trail Blazers since the 2012-13 NBA season.

