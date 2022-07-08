Advertisement

Report: Vince McMahon paid more than $12M in hush money to 4 women

FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.
FILE - Vince McMahon recently stepped down as WWE's CEO and chairman.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More controversy is swirling around Vince McMahon.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive paid more than $12 million in hush money to four women to cover up allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

All four women were reportedly involved with WWE.

The Journal reports the women signed agreements with McMahon that prohibit them from talking about potential legal claims against – or their relationships with – McMahon.

McMahon recently stepped down from his leadership role while an investigation is conducted into another Wall Street Journal report of an alleged affair with a former employee – who is among the four women mentioned in the new report.

McMahon’s daughter, Stephanie, is filling in as interim CEO and chairwoman.

WWE has not issued a comment on the Wall Street Journal report.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Deputy finds 81-year-old man in pond
Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio...
Biden on abortion rights: 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel out of state
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden to visit CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
Back-to-back Gresham apartment fires puts strain on fire department resources
Back to back Gresham apartment fires puts strain on fire department resources