PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Getting crafty on a budget is easy to do at Scrap Creative Reuse! This nonprofit thrift store carries a variety of crafting items, in addition to offering art classes and services to the community. FOX12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the shop to learn more.

