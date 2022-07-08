Person critically injured in hit-and-run in front of St. Vincent’s Hospital
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Southwest Barnes Road in front of St. Vincent’s hospital was closed Thursday night after a pedestrian hit-and-run.
The road was closed for a few hours while deputies investigated, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.
The injured pedestrian was in critical condition at a local hospital as of Friday morning.
FOX 12 has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.