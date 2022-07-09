Blazers’ first-round pick Sharpe to miss the rest of Summer League with torn labrum

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers announced rookie Shaedon Sharpe will miss the remainder of Summer League after suffering a torn labrum.

Sharpe suffered the injury during a game against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. The guard had an MRI on Friday, which revealed a small tear of his labrum in his left shoulder.

The team said Sharpe will begin rest and rehabilitation. He will be reevaluated in about two weeks.

The Trail Blazers drafted Sharpe with the seventh overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft on June 23.

