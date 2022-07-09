Boxes of gun control petitions arrive at Oregon State Capitol

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians pushing back against gun violence hit a milestone Friday. A group called “Lift Every Voice Oregon” has been gathering signatures in an effort to get a gun control measure on the November ballot. The group needed a little over 112,000 signatures. Friday they turned in more than 161,000 signatures.

Initiative petition 17 would require permits for the purchase of a gun in Oregon. It would also ban the sale, transfer or manufacture of magazines over 10 rounds. The required permit would include a background check and gun safety training.

Lift Every Voice Oregon doesn’t have deep pockets but it does have a strong grassroots base. More than 1,600 Oregonians volunteered with the organization to collect signatures.

Now it’s up to the state to verify the signatures. If everything checks out, Oregonians will be voting on IP17 this November.

Between now and then volunteers are planning events in cities throughout the state. They hope to build enough grassroots support to win in November.

