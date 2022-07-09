Gresham police resources strained after 2 separate ‘gunfights’ overnight

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police responded to two separate shootings described as “gunfights” early Saturday morning.

GPD said at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting between the 100 and 200 blocks of North Main Avenue. Witnesses said at least one of the shooters was a Black man, who may have had a white sedan. More than a dozen bullet casings were found.

While the previous scene was still active, officers responded to another shooting just after 3 a.m. near the 3700 block of Southeast 21st Drive. They learned a group of men shot into a home. The people inside the home returned gunfire before getting into a car and chasing the suspects through the neighborhood. Officers found 16 rifle and handgun bullet casings throughout the scene. Police did not have any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

There were no reported injuries in either shooting. GPD said both scenes required significant resources, which resulted in long wait times for other priority calls.

Anyone who was a witness to the shootings or has video is asked to call the GPD tip line at (503) 618-2719. People who may have been a victim (personal injury or property damage) are asked to call the non-emergency number or 911.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.