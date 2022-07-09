Advertisement

Man seriously hurt in stabbing at SE Portland park

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured after being stabbed by someone he knows in a southeast Portland park on Friday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just before 4:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a stabbing at Sewallcrest Park at 1800 Southeast 31st Avenue in the Richmond Neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a man who was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim knew the suspect. Witnesses gave a suspect description to police. Officers found and detained the suspect, 27-year-old Eric Bell, near Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast 32nd Avenue.

Detectives responded to investigate. Police took Bell to the Multnomah County Jail on an assault charge.

