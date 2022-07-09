Portland road rage incident results in bias crime arrest for belief man is of Asian descent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was threatened because of his Asian descent and the suspect was arrested for a bias crime after a road rage incident in south Portland on Friday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 1:30 p.m. Friday, a sergeant outside of the Central precinct on Southwest Second Avenue saw two cars pull up with one driver yelling at the other. The sergeant called for more officers and tried to deescalate the situation by separating the two drivers. The sergeant learned that one driver was the victim of a bias crime and threatened by what he thought was a gun.

Bias crime detectives responded to investigate. They learned the suspect pulled up to the victim at South Macadam Avenue and South Taylors Ferry Road. The suspect made statements about the victim being of Asian descent and the belief he was from China. The suspect pointed a black object at the victim, in a manner that made him think it was a gun. Detectives later learned the object used by the suspect was a black plastic air hose, which was taken as evidence.

Plastic air hose taken as evidence by PPB. (PPB)

The suspect drove off, but the victim followed him and called 911. Both drivers went to the Central precinct police station. Officers arrested 54-year-old Neal Walker. The victim was not injured.

Walker was taken to the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree bias crime and menacing.

This is the second time in a week a suspect has been arrested for a bias crime in Portland. On July 2, PPB arrested a Portland man after he allegedly attacked a Japanese family on the Eastbank Esplanade.

