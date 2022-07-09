Sherwood police investigate child sex crimes, man indicted by grand jury

SHERWOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been indicted on several sex crimes involving a child by a Washington County Grand Jury, according to the Sherwood Police Department.

Sherwood police said it began investigating 19-year-old Myat Mann after an 11-year-old victim came forward in Sept. 2021. The victim met the suspect online but at the time didn’t know his identity. In partnership with the Lake Oswego and Beaverton police departments, Mann was located and identified.

A grand jury indicted Mann on the following felony crimes:

Rape

Sodomy

Sexual Abuse

Following the indictment, a judge issued a secret indictment arrest warrant. Mann was arrested and is being held at the Washington County Jail.

The Sherwood Police Department encourages anyone who may be a victim of a child sex crime to reach out to let police know. It encourages parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online activities.

SPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.