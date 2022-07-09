Sunny & Comfortable Weekend Arrives

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It should be a beautiful one today! We’ve got mostly clear skies this morning, but there are some clouds. We’ll see clouds passing through at times today, but most of the day should be very sunny! High temperatures today will be comfortable again, topping out in the low 80s and upper 70s. Tomorrow, temperatures will likely be in the low 80s also, maybe just a couple degrees warmer than today. We should see mostly sunny skies tomorrow as well, with a few clouds at times.

Monday we will see a big warm up, with a couple of hot days to start the week. We expect highs Monday and Tuesday to reach the low to mid 90s, with Monday being the hottest day. Both days should be very sunny. Clouds will likely begin to increase late Tuesday night. Overnight lows between Monday and Tuesday will also be warm, only dropping into the mid 60s or so.

Things will be much cooler for Wednesday. We see the return of morning clouds, and highs will likely be right around 80°. The rest of the week should be mostly sunny with highs around the mid 80s.

