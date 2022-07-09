Two injured in Powellhurst-Gilbert shooting; police searching for suspect

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after two were injured in a shooting in Southeast Portland on Friday night.

Police first responded to Powell Boulevard and 112th Avenue shortly after 7 p.m.

In a following release, PPB confirmed no suspects were in custody and tactical teams are responding to assist with the search for the suspect(s).

Southeast 122nd Avenue is closed in both directions between Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast Bush Street. Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed between Southeast 108th Avenue and Southeast 122nd Avenue.

Members of the community within the perimeter are being asked to lock doors and windows and shelter in place during the search.

