Vancouver woman describes close call with July 4th fire

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - Fire investigators suspect a firework caused a fire that destroyed a hedge and garage in Vancouver and was put out mere feet from the front door of a mobile home according to the homeowner.

Dee Mello says it was around 1:30 a.m. following the 4th of July that two teens heading to a party noticed the hedges near her mobile home were on fire. She says they ran to her back door, banging on the door telling everyone to get out. She didn’t hear them, but her son did, and he woke her up.

“He said ‘mom, mom, get out, the hedges are on fire.’” Said Mello. “I came out and this whole piece was red, hot flames sky high”

By then the fire had spread to her garage.

“My first thoughts were my bike and my home,” said Mello. “All I could think of was I have no place to go. I have insurance, but not that much. It was really scary. My brain kind of turned to mush. I always thought I was pretty tough, but this--I have never been through anything like this. It was really scary. "

Mello says her son quickly leapt into action getting her motorcycle out of the garage and moving her car away from the flames.

“With the bike in there and with the gasoline if it would have got to it, it could have taken the whole park out,” said Mello. “He got everything away. My son is my hero. The fire department showed up a few minutes later and we had to just watch it go.”

The fire was finally put out mere feet from her front door. Mello says that’s why she is remaining positive following the scary situation.

“I’m thankful I’m still alive and I am thankful I have my home,” said Mello. “It could have been so much worse. All the stuff in the garage can be replaced, but we can’t.”

Mello says the fire department suspects a firework started the fire.

“It was, they believe, a Roman candle that wasn’t shot up and instead went out and it hit the bushes and they went up really fast,” said Mello. “All we could do was watch it burn, there was nothing else we could do. It was scary. Really scary.”

Although the 4th has now passed, you can still hear fireworks going off every now and then. Mello is urging caution to anyone considering setting them off, especially next year.

“This could have been really, really disastrous,” said Mello. “These mobile homes go up like match sticks. It could have jumped from one house to the other if the wind would have been blowing this much. It could have taken this whole park out. People just need to be careful. The ban didn’t work, obviously. It was like a war zone out here too. I don’t know how they can stop it unless they just totally stop selling fireworks.”

Mello’s daughter started a GoFundMe to help, you can find it here.

