Victim advocate resigns from Multnomah County DA’s office

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A resignation letter was written by a Lead Victim Advocate who feels the office is not doing enough to help victims of crime.

The letter was written by Vanessa Palacios who says she was with the office for almost five years. She says she looked forward to working with Schmidt when he was elected in 2020 but was ultimately disappointed in how he ran the office.

For one, she blames turnover, which caused confusion for victims waiting.

“Victims have not seen one or two attorneys pass around their cases but some of them up to three or four,” Palacios said. “Then the brand-new attorneys with little to no experience are left hanging because there are not enough experienced attorneys.”

She goes on to say this lack of experience has led to many mistakes being made in court that lead to dropped cases. She says there is often little to no contact with victims from the DA’s office, leading to the same problem.

Palacios also blames staffing levels and priorities as significant flaws in the office. She went on to say the victim advocate program, “...has been consistently underfunded, understaffed, undervalued, and undermined.”

She says the advocates are the only people in the office who are trained in crisis intervention and trauma response and that there are only 14.5 advocate positions, handling caseloads that vary between approximately 100 and 200+ cases.

FOX 12 asked the District Attorney for a response to the resignation letter and he responded:

“Vanessa was a valued member of our victim advocate program. Many in my office, myself included, were sad to see her go. Supporting crime victims with as much assistance as possible means supporting the advocates who are critical to ensuring that victims experience dignity and respect at every step. A strong and equitable community of advocates can support victims to recover and heal. This work is accompanied by secondary trauma that has been historically overlooked and that, even today, we frequently lack the resources to address. I have been and will continue to be outspoken on behalf of the challenges my staff are experiencing in terms of workloads and secondary trauma. I have written op-eds, repeatedly made public statements, raised alarm bells with system and community partners, and advocated to our county commission the urgent need for more attorney and non-attorney staff. For the first time in decades, we have gained positions in the DAs office, not lost them, including a victim advocate position. Fighting for victims has played a central role throughout my career, from my time as a line prosecutor in this office, as the head of the Criminal Justice Commission, and as the District Attorney. I am committed to the victims we serve and the people that serve them, every day.”

Palacios says out of a nearly $2 million budget, only one advocate position was added along with five Deputy District Attorneys.

You can read all of Palacios’ resignation letter by clicking here.

