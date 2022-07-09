Victim killed in shooting near MAX platform identified, injured victim released from hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The victim in a deadly shooting in northeast Portland on Wednesday night has been identified and another injured victim has been released from the hospital.

The Portland Police Bureau said the victim who was shot and killed is 42-year-old Gladis Mendoza-Hernandez. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and determined she died from a gunshot wound and ruled her death a homicide.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, East Precinct officers responded to a shooting near the MAX platform at East Burnside Street and Northeast 148th Avenue. Officers arrived and found Mendoza-Hernandez dead.

Police said a man who had also been shot was located nearby. He has now been released from the hospital.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256 or detective Ryan Foote at Ryan.Foote@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0781.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.