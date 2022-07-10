Advertisement

Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing Winston woman

Photos of Kendra Hanks.
Photos of Kendra Hanks.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing Winston woman.

The sheriff’s office said 18-year-old Kendra Marie Hanks was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday walking along Highway 42 towards Winston. She was leaving work on Ingram Drive.

Hanks is five feet, two inches tall, 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a dark blue tie-dye hoodie, jeans, yellow checkered Vans shoes and carrying a black backpack purse.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office at (541) 440-4471 or e-mail dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.

