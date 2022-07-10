Advertisement

Driver dies after pickup hits median, rolls over in Hazel Dell

A person died after a pickup truck rolled over in Hazel Dell on Saturday night.
A person died after a pickup truck rolled over in Hazel Dell on Saturday night.(Clark County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:13 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street for a report of an injury crash. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck on its top on the north side of 78th Street. An investigation found the driver likely hit the center median before going off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

The traffic unit is continuing to investigate.

