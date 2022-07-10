Driver dies after pickup hits median, rolls over in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Hazel Dell on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said just before 10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Northeast 78th Street for a report of an injury crash. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck on its top on the north side of 78th Street. An investigation found the driver likely hit the center median before going off the road.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The person’s name has not been released.

The traffic unit is continuing to investigate.

