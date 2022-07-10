Advertisement

Fisherman rescued after falling 40 feet from cliff near Depoe Bay

Rescuers reached a fisherman that fell 40 feet off a cliff near Depoe Bay on Saturday.
Rescuers reached a fisherman that fell 40 feet off a cliff near Depoe Bay on Saturday.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - First responders in Lincoln County staged a daring helicopter rescue of an injured fisherman Saturday.

The man fell off a 40-foot cliff and suffered a compound fracture to his leg yesterday at Otter Rock south of Depoe Bay. The U.S. Coast Guard worked with multiple agencies including the Depoe Bay Fire District on the life-saving rescue. The fisherman is being treated at a Salem hospital.

Depoe Bay fire chief Brian Daniels said several signs in the area warn people to stay away from the cliff’s edge.

