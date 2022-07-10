Hot Temps To Start the Week

Today was another beautiful, sunny day. Hopefully you were able to enjoy, because things are heating up tomorrow!

High pressure builds tonight, and we see offshore flow tomorrow, leading to temperatures into the mid 90s for most of us. We expect tomorrow to be the hottest day of the week. It is also likely that we will be a bit breezy at times tomorrow. The heat continues into Tuesday, though temperatures are likely to top out in the low 90s and some spots may only be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday, onshore flow increases, and we see much cooler temperatures heading into Wednesday. Clouds will also return, and highs should be in the low 80s Wednesday. The rest of the week looks to be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Our coolest weather will arrive for the weekend, with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. We will also see more partly cloudy conditions both days.

