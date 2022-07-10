One more warm day, then a hot start to next week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was another beautiful summer day out there! We topped out at 82 degrees at the Portland International Airport on Saturday under mostly sunny skies with clouds passing from time to time. It will be a very comfortable evening with overnight temperatures in the mid 50s.

We will start the day tomorrow with partly cloudy skies in the metro area but then see mostly sunny conditions once again in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures Sunday will be similar to Saturday’s-- in the low 80s.

The mini heat wave begins on Monday with temperatures hitting the mid 90s. We won’t drop out of the 90s on Tuesday, either. Both days will feature very sunny skies, and our overnight lows will be in the low to mid 60s, which is warmer than average.

More clouds will build in as we head into Wednesday, which will also help to cool us off as the warm high pressure system moves away from the region. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Wednesday, but we’ll finish the work week with warmer-than-average days in the mid 80s. We still don’t see any chance of rain as we look ahead to next weekend.

