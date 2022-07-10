Rose Cup holding 61st annual races this weekend at PIR

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The 61st annual Rose Cup races are taking place this weekend at the Portland International Raceway.

The event features amateur drivers from both the Oregon Region Sports Car Club of America and the Cascade Sports Car Club. There are six different race groups. There are special salutes to cars, drivers and stories that go back to 1961.

“I think quite honestly it’s the best variety of cars you can possibly see in one place,” fan Allen Weed said. “It’s the best access to them. You get to walk right up; you get to talk to the people that race them. I mean there really is no better racing.”

The Rose Cup was the first major event ever held at PIR, with the first races taking place in 1961.

The drivers will be back on the track on Sunday.

