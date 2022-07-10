Sunny & Warm End to Weekend

Good morning! We expect another beautiful day today.

We are starting the day with mostly sunny skies, but will see some clouds this morning. Expect mainly some high clouds through the early afternoon, but plenty of sun. We expect to see all sunshine by this evening and temperatures should reach highs in the low 80s again.

Tomorrow, we get quite the warmup! We will see offshore flow and high pressure building. We expect to see mainly sunny skies Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching the low to mid 90s both days. It will be short-lived though, as onshore flow returns late Tuesday and temperatures cool down on Wednesday.

Wednesday through Friday, we will see more sunny skies with clouds at times. Temperatures should range from the low to mid 80s. By Saturday, we start to see clouds increasing and it looks like this could be the beginning of a cooling trend for a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.