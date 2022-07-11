Bicyclist dies after being hit by driver in North Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A bicyclist died Sunday night after they were hit by a driver in North Portland, according to police.

The crash happened at about 10:14 p.m. at the intersection of North Juneau Street and North Chautauqua Boulevard. Police said paramedics arrived before officers and pronounced the bicyclist dead on scene.

The bicyclist’s name has not yet been released.

Police said the driver involved in the crash remained at the scene. The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-184939, or call 503-823-2103.

