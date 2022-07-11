Boat runs over 2 tubers on Willamette River in Newberg

NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - A boat ran over two people who were floating on innertubes in the Willamette River on Monday afternoon.

According to first responders, it happened at the Rogers Landing area. One of the victims was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The condition of the second victim was not immediately released.

Police Marine Patrol officers were at the scene investigating, according to Sergeant Sam Elliott with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

